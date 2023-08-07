A whale is reportedly entangled near the Lee Breakwater in Portland, triggering an emergency response.
The Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action said a response team was searching for the trapped whale and assessing the situation by air and water. Entanglements can be fatal as whales are often unable to free themselves.
It comes as multiple Southern Right Whales were spotted in the Portland area on the weekend.
In a statement, DEECA said large whales can become entangled in ropes, nets and fishing gear, particularly during their annual migration.
Boat operators are reminded not to approach closer than 300 metres to any entangled whale, while members of the public are also asked to never attempt to disentangle a whale themselves.
The community is encouraged to report any sightings of entangled whales today to the FFMVic Far South West Duty Officer by calling 5527 0488.
In the meantime, nearby residents may see aircraft flying along the coast as the search continues.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
