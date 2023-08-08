The Standard
Response team call off search for whale reportedly entangled in Portland

By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 8 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 1:09pm
A whale was reportedly trapped near the Lee Breakwater in Portland on Monday.
The search for a whale reportedly entangled near the Lee Breakwater in Portland has been called off.

