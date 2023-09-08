"The big iron barque Edinburgh Castle was one of the vessels that specialised in shipping these large, heavy cargoes of cement. The 185-feet long barque was loaded with 4000 casks of cement in London and left for Lady Bay, Warrnambool in late September 1887. During the voyage the vessel battled a hurricane in the South Atlantic and after she rounded the Cape of Good Hope and 'ran the easting down' she was battered by storms and heavy seas in the 50-degree latitudes of the Southern Ocean."

