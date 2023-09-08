For weeks afterwards hundreds of Koroit's finest spuds floated about on Lady Bay and were eagerly gathered up by locals.- Greg Wane
On a summer day in Warrnambool, Lady Bay can appear to be one of the calmest bodies of waters.
But don't let this often treacherous stretch of water fool you, warns author Greg Wane.
The secrets it hides and the mishaps it has witnessed are the stuff of nightmares.
Mr Wane, who lives in Camperdown, has released his book Wrecks, Mysteries and Mishaps in Lady Bay, Warrnambool.
The 70-year-old said he became interested in the history of the bay while volunteering at Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum.
Mr Wane said while there were a lot of tragedies that occurred, there were also stories of heroic rescues and some comical mishaps that he included in the book.
He said he found more stories than he imagined while researching the book.
"There's not only shipwrecks, there's everything from earthquakes to tidal waves and mysteries," Mr Wane said.
The book begins with the story of the Fair Tasmanian, which was anchored in Lady Bay in May 1864.
Warrnambool harbour master Captain Benjamin Francis Helpman - a comforting name given the circumstances, Mr Wane points out - received a distress call from the two-masted schooner.
"Fair Tasmanian had been moored securely using two anchors and heavy chains," Mr Wane writes.
"When all hands came aboard on Friday afternoon first mate Jack Small organised the duty watches for the crew: John Hart, George Mackay, George Jackson, Robert Kingston, Edmund Bradley and George Polson. Captain Francis was concerned about the worsening weather. His concern was not only for his ship but also for his wife Elizabeth and four-year-old daughter Emily, who were also on board."
At 11pm the stern anchor chain snapped and the schooner slewed around on her bow anchor.
"George Jackson was stationed at the bow while Captain Francis summoned all other crew on deck to hoist the sails in case the schooner became unmanageable.
"The wind blew stronger and the ship rose up and down on the increasing ocean swell, suddenly the bow anchor chain snapped and the wind swung her broadside on to the shore.
Captain Francis ordered the schooner to head to shore to try and beach her on the sandy bottom, but the drag of the broken, heavy anchor chains that still hung over the side made it difficult for the helmsman to swing the vessel.
"Before anything could be done, the Fair Tasmanian lurched over, broadside on to the shore with a list to port, as heavy seas crashed over the deck.
"The ship was 300 yards off the beach, aground."
During the rescue, Emily was thrown into the sea.
"When the boat went over John Ferrier went underwater but he quickly surfaced and grabbed little Emily and kept her afloat in the rough seas, but another wave crashed over them and she was torn from his grip by the power of the wave and she disappeared into the darkness in the turbulent water.
"Elizabeth hung over the side of the schooner and screamed in horror when she saw her baby girl go under the swirling foam.
"Captain Helpman, Ferrier and the Carey brothers searched frantically for the infant, but gave up hope and were washed ashore.
"They lay on the sand exhausted as people on shore wrapped them in blankets."
Elizabeth refused to leave the vessel, which meant unbeknownst to her, Captain Helpman spotted a tiny figure bobbing about in the sea just behind the breakers.
"He rushed into the water and waded against the force sea and grabbed little Emily," Mr Wade writes.
"He brought her ashore, semi-conscious and she was wrapped in a blanket and rushed to the local hotel. She was soaked and shivering but was warmed and given brandy and she quickly recovered from her ocean dunking.
"In those days brandy was a universal remedy used to treat all illnesses, but it probably warmed the body and prevented the onset of shock."
The vessel had been set to deliver some of the region's finest produce.
"The 185 tons of potatoes were lost and for weeks afterwards hundreds of Koroit's finest spuds floated about on Lady Bay and were eagerly gathered up by locals," Mr Wane writes.
Also in the book is the story of the careless pilot with an unfortunate name.
In 1885, Arthur Dobson was chosen to construct the city's breakwater.
"Dobson selected British-made cement that needed to be shipped out to Victoria from London in 400 pound casks," Mr Wane writes.
"The big iron barque Edinburgh Castle was one of the vessels that specialised in shipping these large, heavy cargoes of cement. The 185-feet long barque was loaded with 4000 casks of cement in London and left for Lady Bay, Warrnambool in late September 1887. During the voyage the vessel battled a hurricane in the South Atlantic and after she rounded the Cape of Good Hope and 'ran the easting down' she was battered by storms and heavy seas in the 50-degree latitudes of the Southern Ocean."
When the weary crew arrived in Warrnambool, they were concerned Lady Bay could be a dangerous anchorage. A pilot was called to assess the situation.
"The pilot introduced himself as Captain Carless to the helmsman, who flashed him a concerned look.
"The pilot laughed loudly, he always enjoyed seeing the reaction of ship's crews to his rather inappropriate and unfortunate name for a sea pilot.
"Captain Carless was the relieving pilot while Warrnambool's permanent pilot Captain Cloke was on annual holidays.
"However on this occasion Captain Carless was indeed careless in his handling of the barque."
Senior lighthouse keeper James Taylor urgently signalled the Edinburgh Castle when he saw her running into danger, and to stand out, but the warning was ignored by those on board the ship.
"The ship finally settled into seven feet of sand, 200 yards off the beach, towards the mouth of the Hopkins River," Mr Wane writes.
Over the next few days there were attempts made to drag the barque out to sea using the steamer Julia Percy, but it would not budge.
"The Edinburgh Castle was battered by heavy seas for the next few days and by then she was officially declared a wreck.
"Hundreds and hundreds of casks of cement still lie at the wreck site, and most of the timber has rotted away leaving solidified cement cast in the barrel shapes."
Despite the loss of almost 3000 casks of cement, the work on the Warrnambool breakwater was completed in 1890 on schedule.
The book is available to buy from Collins Booksellers in Warrnambool and the Flagstaff Hill gift shop. He hopes it will be a book that will be enjoyed by residents and visitors to the city for years to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.