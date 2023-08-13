A Heywood recreational fisherman is concerned about the impact of a proposed offshore wind farm on mako sharks.
In 2012, Shane Sanders took part in the Residency and Migration of Mako sharks in Southern Australia program.
"This government funded research project was born out of the mako shark being listed as an endangered species in the Northern Hemisphere, which unfortunately we fell under the blanket of," Mr Sanders said.
"Not a lot was known about the species in Australia at the time, but during the five years of the program, we satellite tagged many makos of different sizes in the proposed area, tracked their movements, collected muscle tissue/liver samples of recreational captured makos for genetic testing and gained an incredible amount of information that we were able to utilise, to maintain and understand the mako population."
Mr Sanders said through the project, a case was presented to authorities that confirmed the area has a sustainable population of mako sharks.
"I guess the biggest learning/concern for me in regards to the location of the proposed wind towers is that the consistent migration pattern of the mako is in a direct line of where they propose to install the towers, which could have a devastating impact on the species," he said.
He said this was just one example of a species that passes through the region that would potentially be affected.
"I know there has been a massive amount of research data collected in the proposed area on southern bluefin tuna, whales, dolphins, great white sharks, seabirds, demersal species and small pelagic baitfish species that shows how important maintaining that ocean highway is to their survival."
In addition to that, he said generations to come should be able to enjoy recreational fishing.
"The ability to be able to access a world class recreational fishery is something not many communities have and the flow on effects throughout our local economy are far more beneficial, in my opinion, than an offshore wind farm.
"I urge everyone who reads this to fill out the surveys, gather research data, present to local, state and federal governments and fight to keep what we love."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
