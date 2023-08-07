IMPORTED jumper Stern Idol scored an effortless victory in Sunday's Crisp Steeplechase at Sandown and will now start a short-priced favourite for the $400,000 Grand National Steeplechase to be run at Ballarat on August 27.
Stern Idol ridden by international jumps jockey Will McCarthy won the time-honoured Crisp by 25 lengths over Symon Wilde's stablemates Vanguard and Tolemac. The win gave trainer Ciaron Maher his fifth win in the time-honoured Crisp run over 4200 metres.
Maher's brother Declan, who oversees the training of the jumpers in the stable was delighted with the performance of Stern Idol.
"Stern Idol is a jumping star," Maher told The Standard. "There were some people who doubted him at the 4200 metres but he silenced his doubters today. It was a great ride by Will. He knew he had to be patient on Stern Idol and he was. He allowed the horse to get into a nice rhythm to let him run out the distance. We've got to look at the Grand National Steeplechase with him now. The Grand National Steeplechase is another 300 metres longer but I don't think that's much of a concern after what he's done in the Crisp."
McCarhty said Stern Idol is one of the best jumpers he's ever ridden.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace won the Crisp Steeplechase with Bashboy in 2012, 13, 14 and 15.
Count Zero ran a gallant second for Wilde in the $300,000 Grand National Hurdle. Stawell trained San Remo got up in the concluding stages to beat Count Zero. The 2022-23 jumps season has two more meetings. Coleraine stage three jumps race next week while the last meeting for the season sees six jumps race run at Ballarat on August 27.
