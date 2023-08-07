"Stern Idol is a jumping star," Maher told The Standard. "There were some people who doubted him at the 4200 metres but he silenced his doubters today. It was a great ride by Will. He knew he had to be patient on Stern Idol and he was. He allowed the horse to get into a nice rhythm to let him run out the distance. We've got to look at the Grand National Steeplechase with him now. The Grand National Steeplechase is another 300 metres longer but I don't think that's much of a concern after what he's done in the Crisp."