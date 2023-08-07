The Standard
Imported jumper Stern Idol wins Sunday's Crisp Steeplechase at Sandown

By Tim Auld
Updated August 7 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:23am
Declan Maher is impressed by the performances of imported jumper Stern Idol. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
IMPORTED jumper Stern Idol scored an effortless victory in Sunday's Crisp Steeplechase at Sandown and will now start a short-priced favourite for the $400,000 Grand National Steeplechase to be run at Ballarat on August 27.

