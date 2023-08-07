The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Inside Racing: Top jockey Blake Shinn booked for Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu in $300,000 Group 2 Lawrence Stakes

By Tim Auld
Updated August 7 2023 - 10:38am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leading trainer Lindsey Smith has booked Blake Shinn for Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu. Pictures by Sean McKenna
Leading trainer Lindsey Smith has booked Blake Shinn for Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu. Pictures by Sean McKenna

VICTORIA'S leading jockey Blake Shinn has been booked to ride top Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu when he resumes in the $300,000 Group 2 Lawrence Stakes at Caulfield on August 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.