VICTORIA'S leading jockey Blake Shinn has been booked to ride top Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu when he resumes in the $300,000 Group 2 Lawrence Stakes at Caulfield on August 19.
Shinn copped a 12 meeting suspension for careless riding at Flemington last Saturday and returns to the saddle for the Caulfield meeting.
The Melbourne Cup winning jockey, who won the 2022-23 Melbourne metropolitan jockeys premiership took a call from astute trainer Lindsey Smith chasing him for the ride on the lightly raced Tuvalu.
Smith said Tuvalu's owners wanted to make sure Shinn was available for the mount in Victoria's first Group 2 race for 2023-24.
"We got on the front foot to book Blake," Smith said. "Tuvalu's owners were keen for Blake to ride him so we put in a call three weeks before the race and he confirmed the ride. Blake's a world class jockey. We just wanted to get an idea from Blake how Tuvalu feels in the Lawrence. We've been very happy with Tuvalu's track work. He put in an impressive track gallop at Casterton last week. We'll have a better idea what races we may target Tuvalu at in the spring after his run in the Lawrence."
Tuvalu won the Group 1 Toorak Handicap last year before running a gallant second behind Alligator Blood in the $3 million Cantala Stakes on the last day of the VRC Spring Carnival at Flemington in 2022. The six-year-old failed to fire in two runs over the Melbourne autumn carnival. Tuvalu has won eight of his 16 starts and collected more than $1.6 million in stake-money for his connections.
Meanwhile, Smith was left disappointed following the unplaced run of his other stable star Queen Air in a mares race over 1410 metres at Flemington on Saturday.
"I thought Queen Air may have run better," he said. "The track might not have suited her racing pattern. She's a get back horse that runs on and that never happened in the first few races on Saturday. She's better suited to race over more ground but I still thought she would have finished off Saturday's race better. We'll give her a couple more trials over the next couple of weeks before looking for a distance race in town for her next start."
Queen Air ran third in the VRC Oaks at Flemington in 2022.
Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde will push ahead with plans to run stablemates Vanguard and Tolemac in the $400,000 Grand National Steeplechase (4500m) at Ballarat on August 27, after they ran second and third respectively in Sunday's Crisp Steeplechase.
In running second in the Crisp, Vanguard finished 25 lengths behind superstar jumper Stern Idol and Tolemac was a further two lengths away in third spot.
Wilde said both horses were gallant in defeat.
"Stern Idol was just too good for us in the Crisp," he said. "Stern Idol looks in a class of his own but Vanguard and Tolemac never disgraced themselves. I was very happy with the way they ran. One would think Stern Idol would win the Grand National Steeplechase but stranger things have happened in races. We'll be there giving it our best shot."
Meanwhile, Wilde is making plans for Count Zero who ran a brave second behind San Remo in the Grand National Hurdle.
"Count Zero ran an incredible race," he said. "Count Zero was so tough trying to lead all the way. He was so brave. He runs his best races on good ground. I've always thought he's a bit of a duffer on heavy tracks. Once Count Zero gets good going he can run really well and he loves running over long distances. We may look at taking him to Coleraine for a jumps race this Sunday before running in the Houlahan Hurdle at the last jumps meeting for the season at Ballarat. He could have a short break and we'll look at getting him ready for another crack at the Jericho Cup."
Count Zero won the 2020 Jericho Cup. The race which is run over 4600 metres is the longest flat race in Australia.
Colac's David 'Butch' Londregan has failed to renew his trainers licence.
Londregan, 66, who held a trainers licence for more than 20 years, recently had an operation to repair a damaged right shoulder.
"I decided not to renew my licence after the shoulder operation," he said. "I took the advice from my medical team they suggested I don't put my shoulder under any more pressure. I've had a great career in the racing industry as a jumps-jockey and trainer. Racing is all I've known in my life. I just felt it was time to hand over the reigns to younger people."
As a jumps jockey, Londregan won the Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase on four occasions. He was successful on Thackeray in 1979 and 1980, Kaimoto 1981 and Brigade 1985.
Top jumps jockey Aaron Kuru is $4000 lighter in the pocket after his winning ride on San Remo in the Grand National Hurdle. Kuru pleaded guilty to a whip indiscretion.
Stewards found Kuru used his whip on thirteen occasions prior to the 100 metre mark which is three more than permitted. Lee Horner and Chris McCarthy pleaded guilty to careless riding charges on Insitigator and Count Zero. Horner's time on the sidelines started at midnight on August 7 and ends after the fourth jumps-highweight race at Coleraine on August 13. McCarthy's suspension begins at midnight August 14 and ends after the second jumps-highweight race at Ballarat on August 27.
Flat jockey Kate Walters was outed for eight meetings following a whip infringement on Aerorette at Casterton on Saturday. Walters pleaded guilty that she used the whip three times more than permitted prior to the 100 metre mark. Her suspension started at midnight on August 6 and ends midnight August 13. Stewards also fined Walters $200 for the indiscretion.
MORE than 380 lots will be sold at the Inglis August digital sale. Satin Love is one of the standouts in the sale. She was sold for $800,000 as a yearling before going on to run second at her debut in the Group 3 Ottawa Stakes. Satin Love is in foal to leading second and third season sire Maurice. The catalogue consists of 127 broodmares, 190 racehorses (102 race fillies) and 21 yearlings. The final countdown of bidding begins at 10.00am on Wednesday.
