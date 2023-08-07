"Count Zero ran an incredible race," he said. "Count Zero was so tough trying to lead all the way. He was so brave. He runs his best races on good ground. I've always thought he's a bit of a duffer on heavy tracks. Once Count Zero gets good going he can run really well and he loves running over long distances. We may look at taking him to Coleraine for a jumps race this Sunday before running in the Houlahan Hurdle at the last jumps meeting for the season at Ballarat. He could have a short break and we'll look at getting him ready for another crack at the Jericho Cup."