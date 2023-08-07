UPDATED, 10.45am:
A Country Fire Authority spokesman said three units responded to a road incident in Terang on Monday morning.
The spokesman said it attended a Lyons Street address on August 7 about 9.35am
"Crews cleared the road by 9.48am and declared the scene safe by 10.03am," they said.
"Victoria Police remained on scene."
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were not required to attend.
EARLIER:
The Country Fire Authority is en route to reports of a vehicle crash near a school in Terang.
A CFA spokesman said it was called to the incident on Lyons Street, before 9.30am.
"Two units are responding to a washaway as a result of an accident," the spokesman said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
