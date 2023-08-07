The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Hamilton Kangaroos defeat Horsham Demons by 28 points in WVFFL preliminary final on Sunday

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 7 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline McGrath slotted three goals in the preliminary final for Hamilton Kangaroos. File picture
Caroline McGrath slotted three goals in the preliminary final for Hamilton Kangaroos. File picture

With back-to-back Western Victoria Female Football League senior premierships within touching distance, Hamilton Kangaroos coach Pat Sherlock says the message to his players is simple amidst the grand final hype this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.