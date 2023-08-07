With back-to-back Western Victoria Female Football League senior premierships within touching distance, Hamilton Kangaroos coach Pat Sherlock says the message to his players is simple amidst the grand final hype this week.
"I've been lucky to be involved in a few as a player and coach and there's a lot more hype, whether through media or on the streets and we've just told the girls to enjoy it," he told The Standard.
"There will be a lot more hype on the streets I reckon, all we can do is embrace it and enjoy it because these opportunities don't come around too often."
The Kangaroos qualified for the grand final, to be played against South Warrnambool this weekend after knocking off Horsham Demons in Sunday's preliminary final by 28 points, 8.5 (53) to 4.1 (25).
Sherlock said it was an excellent performance from his group, despite some personnel changes and obstacles throughout the season.
"We've just been taking it one week at a time this year and got to a grand final, so I'm really happy," he said. "Everything kind of worked perfectly on Sunday to be honest. It was probably the first time we've had a full team in all year so I was kind of worried how it'd work out having everyone available but it surprised me how well we gelled together.
"We had our eyes at the start of the year on making the grand final again but it's a process and that was our goal.
"It hasn't been the perfect season, but I'm just super proud of them. We've lost two of our last 11 so we're on a roll."
Sherlock said it was a strong team effort, with Caroline McGrath (three goals) and Erin Hornsell in the best but a change of role from Milly Chun proved a catalyst in the win.
"Milly was the big one for us, she played a bit of a different role and pulled the game apart and gave it everything," she said. "She can be a nervous player but she was right on from the opening bounce so it's exciting for us now moving forward."
Earlier in the day, Terang Mortlake defeated Horsham Demons in the under 18 preliminary final to set-up an enthralling grand final against South Warrnambool, 6.3 (39) to 3.1 (19).
