Police car towed from scene after ramming incident

A Warrnambool police vehicle has been extensively damaged after a ramming incident in the city's west on the weekend.
A police spokesman said an offending vehicle reversed into the police car about 8.45pm on Saturday, August 5.
"We are still in the very early stages of the investigation into the ramming incident," he said.
"We are following all avenues of inquiries today."
The police car was extensively damaged and was towed from the scene.
The spokesman said fortunately no one was injured.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Warrnambool police crime investigation unit or Crime Stoppers.
