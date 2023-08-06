The absence of two key players has given reigning premier South Warrnambool the chance to experiment with different combinations ahead of finals.
The Roosters, who are on track to clinch the Hampden league minor premiership with three rounds remaining, defeated Terang Mortlake 57-38 on Saturday without star pair Ally O'Connor (Australian championships commitments) and Hollie Phillips (hamstring injury).
Roosters coach Will Jamison was pleased to see players step up in different roles against the Bloods.
"(It was) a really pleasing win given that we had Ally O'Connor missing and Hollie Phillips just wasn't quite right before the game," he said.
"So we had to make some adjustments to our lineup. But I thought everyone played their role and did a really good job.
"Some of the combinations we tried that we haven't probably had an opportunity to give as much exposure in match play stood up as well, so that was probably the most pleasing part, that we continue to see different combinations and variations on the court that can deliver on our game-plan."
Annie Blackburn impressed for the Roosters while Hollie Castledine was influential for the Bloods.
With three rounds remaining and his side's six-points clear at the top of the ladder, Jamison is happy with how his side is tracking ahead of the finals.
"We've all sort of identified there's still things we think we can do better," he said.
"Different themes that do pop up in each game that we want to start to resolve in the lead-up to finals. But as far as where we are and where we need to be before finals, we're definitely on track."
The premiership coach said Phillips almost returned to action on Saturday before it was decided another week's rest would be best.
He added it was likely O'Connor would be back for a couple of games before finals.
Meanwhile, North Warrnambool Eagles edged closer to cementing their finals spot, triumphing 62-35 against Port Fairy.
Eagles coach Maddison Vardy, who led from the sideline after suffering a calf injury the previous round, said her side was "patchy" in the win.
"We probably came in with the mindset we would have liked to have won by a little bit more but Port Fairy were quite strong today, so it's a credit to them," she said.
"We were just a bit patchy and inconsistent in areas but we came good at the end, so the girls did well."
Vardy said she could miss the next couple of rounds with her injury.
The Seagulls, who trailed by just six points at halftime, weren't helped by injuries to Gabrielle Hearn (calf) and Elsie Adams (knee).
Port Fairy coach Allahna Edwards was happy with her side's first half.
"I think the girls should be proud of the way they went about their business in that first half," she said. "(It's a) big improvement on the first half of the season."
In the remaining game, Cobden defeated Portland 68-43.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
