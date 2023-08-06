Merrivale coach Josh Sobey compares the lead-in to finals as like putting together the final touches of a "jigsaw puzzle" as the minor premiers ready itself for what's to come.
The Tigers mentor said his undefeated team, who defeated Dennington by 157 points on Saturday, 26.21 (177) to 3.2 (20), were coming together as planned and finding new ways of improving ahead of the Warrnambool and District league finals series.
"There's some fine-tuning with bits and pieces but I feel like we executed pretty well (on Saturday)," he said.
"I thought we defended really well for four quarters which was really pleasing and we're starting to put it all together.
"All year it's been about putting together the jigsaw puzzle and towards the end it's starting to come together."
Sobey said finishing the home-and-away season against the in-form Russells Creek next weekend was the perfect test before finals.
He added he expected some selection headaches to follow.
"We'll challenge ourselves against an in-form Russells Creek, I'd be lying if I wasn't looking forward to that one," he said.
"We've got some great depth at the moment, playing fantastic footy in the reserves, so there's some tough calls to be made I reckon."
Tigers spearhead Dylan Weir slotted eight to be a menace while Tate and Jalen Porter dominated through the midfield.
Sobey said Matt Hausler copped a knock to the knee and would be monitored but expected him to be fine but confirmed the squad was relatively healthy leading into finals.
"We put a few of the boys on ice, just a few sore bodies but they'll all be fine," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.