South-west MP slams gas ban

Member for Western Victoria Bev McArthur has slammed the state government's decision to ban gas connections to new homes.
In parliament last week, Mrs McArthur questioned how the ban would reduce emissions.
"Using electricity in Victoria is currently five times more carbon intensive than using gas in our homes," she said.
Mrs McArthur said she was concerned limiting energy options would push up prices.
"How will those on low incomes - these are your people - cope with higher prices?" Mrs McArthur said.
"Residential electricity in Victoria is currently more than two times as expensive as gas on a per unit of energy basis.
"Despite the fraction of overall Victorian CO2 emissions arising from domestic gas heating, the government has seen fit to ban it."
In making the announcement Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio said the move would save new home owners up to $1000 a year off their energy bills, or up to $2200 for households that also had solar panels installed.
"We know that with every bill that arrives, gas is only going to get more expensive. That's why we're stepping in to help even more Victorians get the best deal on their energy bills," Ms D'Ambrosio said.
"Reducing our reliance on gas is critical to meeting our ambitious emission reduction target of net zero by 2045 and getting more Victorians on more efficient electric appliances which will save them money on their bills."
After the announcement, veteran Warrnambool developer Graeme Rodger said there was "no rhyme or reason" to the decision.
"It's the craziest thing I've ever heard," Mr Rodger said.
"It just shows how inconsiderate our government is."
The owner of a major south-west heating equipment retailer says the state government's decision to ban gas in new homes from January 1, 2024 had caught the entire industry off guard.
Crichton Fireside Shop's Steve Crichton said he was surprised at the speed of the proposed transition and saw several potential negative side effects arising from the move.
Mr Crichton said while his business had diversified in recent years and would be able to continue pivoting away from gas heating products, many others weren't in the same position.
"We have a team of people who subcontract under us to install gas heating and some of them specialise in this work," he said.
"One of our subbies came in today who really, that's most of what he does. When we told him he thought we were joking, but when he realised it was serious he was pretty upset.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
