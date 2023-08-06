I look forward to seeing this project completed and making driving in Warrnambool safer.- Raff Ciccone
A busy Warrnambool roundabout is set to be upgraded.
The roundabout at the corner of Botanic and Queens roads has received more than $200,000 for safety upgrades through the federal government's Black Spot Program.
Upgrades will install larger traffic islands, speed cushions, lane rationalisation, lighting upgrades and sharrows (shared lane markings) on approaches.
Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Carol Brown said the roundabout was one of 57 dangerous crash sites that would receive upgrades to the tune of more than $25 million. "Across the state, the safety investments will make Victorian roads safer for all road users," Ms Brown said.
"In announcing this project, this government recognises the importance of working with the Victorian government to partner with local councils to deliver the program in the state."
Senator Raff Ciccone said the federal government was committed to reducing the number of people dying on our roads.
He said the road safety investment in Warrnambool was all about fulfilling that commitment. "I look forward to seeing this project completed and making driving in Warrnambool safer," Mr Ciccone said.
The Black Spot Program funds safety measures such as traffic signals and roundabouts at locations where a number of serious crashes are known to have occurred, or are at risk of occurring.
The Victorian Black Spot Consultative Panel decides where funding to reduce road trauma is most needed. The panel includes representatives from the Municipal Association of Victoria, Royal Automobile Club of Victoria, Victorian Transport Association, Victorian Police Service, State Minister for Transport's Office, Department of Transport, Road Safety Victoria and Traffic Management Association of Australia.
