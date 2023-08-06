The Standard
$200,000 upgrade for busy Warrnambool roundabout

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated August 7 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 9:00am
I look forward to seeing this project completed and making driving in Warrnambool safer.

- Raff Ciccone
The roundabout at the corner of Botanic and Queens roads will undergo $200,000 worth of upgrades.
A busy Warrnambool roundabout is set to be upgraded.

