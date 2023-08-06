South Warrnambool's top-end talent is arguably the strongest in the league but Saturday's 90-point thumping of Terang Mortlake highlighted the improvement of their lesser-experienced players.
The Roosters made amends for their round six loss to the Bloods, winning 19.17 (131) to 6.5 (41) in the round 15 Hampden league contest, with eight of their players kicking multiple goals.
Youngsters Myles McCluggage and Jonah Maher (two goals each) were named the Roosters' best in the win while coach Mat Battistello also noted the impact of some of their other youth.
"So we obviously know what the more senior players can do but it's probably that next year underneath them that are just starting to take their game to the next level," he said.
"Myles McCluggage, Jonah Maher, Jed Henderson, Max Irving, Isaac Thomas, they all played extremely well. Obviously our more senior players play well week-in week-out but these younger ones are hopefully taking that next step.
"They're driving the standards and the way we want them to look and taking more responsibility. There's always pressure for spots but those guys are continuing to play well and play their roles and that was probably the most pleasing thing that it looked like our brand of footy for long periods of time."
Battistello was ultimately delighted with his side's showing against the Bloods, who are still missing key players like Lewis Taylor (injured) and Alex Moloney (overseas).
"We probably acknowledge they had a number of players out at the moment which always is a challenge but I thought after our Hamilton game before the split round, we continued to get the game on our terms and the way we want it to look and that was the most pleasing thing, outside of obviously all the scoreboard pressure," he said.
Sam Kelly only played a half for the Roosters after going off with what Battistello thought would be a "two-week quad" injury.
Trent Williamson rolled an ankle however the Roosters mentor said he didn't think it was a "bad one".
A win against North Warrnambool Eagles next week would officially seal the minor premiership for the Roosters however Battistello isn't too worried ladder position and is instead concerned that his side continues to play good football.
"(The minor premiership's) pretty much irrelevant to be truthful," he said.
"I think ladder position if anything is shady this year, anyone can beat anyone and if you're not playing the right way it doesn't matter where you're going to finish on the ladder. You're probably going to fall short.
"Outside of the ladder position we're happy with the way we're going about it and playing. The ladder position will look after itself."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
