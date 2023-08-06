A promising performance from a talented South Rovers under 18 duo on Saturday is proof the club is on the right path, says mentor Kurt Lenehan.
The youthful Lions got the job done with a 13.7 (85) to 9.14 (68) win against Timboon Demons, continuing a promising back-end of the Warrnambool and District league home-and-away season.
But it is the youth coming through and the talent on the list which has the stand-in Lions coach excited.
"Since halfway through the season we've gone down the direction of giving some under 18s opportunities in the seniors," he said.
"I thought two young guys, Flynn Torney and Byron Goodall had really good games and were positives.
"They've played a bit in the last few weeks, it was Flynn's best game in the seniors and Byron is really starting to cementing himself.
"It's great to see these under 18 boys come up and have a really good crack."
Lenehan said senior players Jaxen Dalton, Trent Harman and Sandon Williams all stood up and were in the best.
He added it was pleasing to see the side take the game on.
"We spread the ground quite well and played well in patches," he said. "We've been focusing on switching the ball and getting the ball back in the corridor and I thought we did that well enough.
"They're a tough side anywhere, with big Barney (Marcus) and some good young kids coming through, they've got a bit of an edge. They've got a bit of a game plan so we had to adjust to that.
"They like it tough and we noted that before we started. Once the ball got out of congestion we were able to get on top of things."
