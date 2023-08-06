The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

South Rovers defeat Timboon Demons by 17 points in WDFNL

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 6 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 11:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Rovers playing coach Kurt Lenehan watches on during a match against Dennington. Picture by Anthony Brady
South Rovers playing coach Kurt Lenehan watches on during a match against Dennington. Picture by Anthony Brady

A promising performance from a talented South Rovers under 18 duo on Saturday is proof the club is on the right path, says mentor Kurt Lenehan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.