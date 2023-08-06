CHAMPION trainer Ciaron Maher has played down the win of his talented mare I Am Me in the $300,000 Group 2 Missile Stakes at Rosehill on Saturday.
Maher was more concerned for the connections of Big Parade who lost his his life after a racetrack incident.
The Joe Pride-trained Big Parade was euthanised due to a suspected fractured shoulder after the 1200 metre contest.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace said it's always sad to these things happen to horses.
"I felt so sorry for the staff at Joe's stable and the owners of Big Parade," the Winslow training export told The Standard.
"We all get very attached to our horses and when something happens it brings us back to earth with a jolt.
"It's very sad to see but incidents and accidents can happen with animals."
Maher praised the ride of talented jockey Tim Clark on I Am Me following the Group 2 win at Rosehill.
"It was a very good ride by Tim," he said.
"Tim took advantage of barrier one.
"I Am Me is a speedy mare.
"She was always going to be hard to beat once she jumped cleanly.
"She's been very honest during her career. She's raced through her grades."
Maher said the talented I Am Me will take the opportunity for a well-deserved rest before looking at a suitable Group 1 race in the future.
"We'll have to lift the bar with I Am Me again," he said.
"We'll take her home and see if she's pulled up well before looking at the calendar to find a suitable Group 1 race for her to target in the future."
Saturday's win was I Am Me's eighth from 14 starts.
The five-year-old has won more than $630,000 in stake-money for her connections.
