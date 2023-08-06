Cobden turns its attention to an important clash with Port Fairy on Saturday after surviving a scare against last-placed Portland at Hanlon Park on Saturday.
The Bombers narrowly triumphed 15.10 (100) to 14.13 (97) in the round 15 Hampden league clash, jumping to fourth on the ladder, just two-points behind second.
Bombers coach Dan Casey was relieved to scrape away with the win.
"We've just got to keep winning now," he said. "That's always a tough trip down there.
"We played really well in the first quarter and then Portland played really well for the next three. We were lucky to get that one over the line.
"Our mids were down today, a bit flat. I thought our backs stood up really strong. They got put under a lot of pressure and they played really well and wingers played really well."
Casey is hoping his side's performance was a result of the week off.
"Hopefully it's just a little bit flat after the bye and the tough trip straight up after the bye," he said. "We'll emphasise how big Saturday's game against Port Fairy will be.
"They need to keep in touch and we want to finish second or third so we've got to keep winning as well."
Tom Spokes (four goals) was named the Bombers' best player while Ben Malcolm dominated for the Tigers.
Star Tigers spearhead Tom Sharp showed good signs, kicking four goals in just his sixth senior appearance for the year.
Grady Rooke (soreness) and Ash Rosolin were late outs for the Bombers, with Casey hopeful both will return next week.
During the game, the side lost skipper Jack Hutt to a knee injury and debutant Bradley Gillingham to a broken hand.
Casey is optimistic Hutt will be back in time for finals.
