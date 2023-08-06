The Standard
Council set to formalise policy to act as guarantor for community organisations

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated August 6 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:15pm
The Warrnambool Golf Club asked the city council to act as guarantor for a loan to complete upgrades to facilities.
Warrnambool councillors will vote on whether to introduce a community group loan guarantor policy on Monday.

