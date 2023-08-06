Warrnambool councillors will vote on whether to introduce a community group loan guarantor policy on Monday.
The policy has been created to enable "sound and consistent decision making in the assessment of these types of community requests going forward".
Organisations requesting the council act as guarantor "must be able to demonstrate that the reason for the loan is to upgrade or enhance facilities or amenities which will provide appropriate benefit to the local community as a whole".
Additionally, the policy states the council would not act a guarantor for loans used for operating costs or refinancing activities.
The council would act as a guarantor for a maximum loan amount of $1 million in most instances, the policy states and the guarantee would not exceed 50 per cent of the total project cost.
However, requests to act as guarantor for over $1 million may be approved if a review panel deems it to meet a "significant community need".
"Council will only agree to act as a guarantor providing all other possible sources of funding for a project have been exhausted," the policy states.
The creation of the policy comes after the council knocked back a request from the Warrnambool Golf Club to act as a guarantor to secure a loan to finish the new $7.5 million clubrooms.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said the council has had several discussions about the proposal from the golf club, but at this stage did not plan to progress the matter to a council meeting.
"There is no policy basis supporting council to act as loan guarantor where council has no surety over the land or where council is not the land manager," she said.
The policy was drafted based on industry best practice and reviewed against other local government authorities, such as Bendigo City Council's policy.
Councillors will vote on whether to adopt the loan guarantor policy at Monday night's council meeting at 5.45pm.
