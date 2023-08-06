North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie was well-aware of the importance of his side's gritty win against Port Fairy yesterday.
The Eagles held off a fast-finishing Seagulls side at Gardens Oval, prevailing 14.9 (93) to 11.8 (74), to almost cement a finals berth with three rounds to play.
The Eagles (third) trail second-placed Koroit only on percentage and now have a 10-point buffer between them and the sixth-placed Seagulls.
The side has a tough draw to come however, with games against South Warrnambool (first), Warrnambool (eighth) and the Saints remaining.
"They've been the form side of the competition," Dowie said of the Seagulls.
"The only game I think they've lost in the last six or seven has been to Koroit at Koroit. We spoke about it for them it was going to be a massive game.
"...(I'm) really happy with the result, sort of an eight-point game in the end.
"I don't know if that necessarily locks it away for us but it makes things a little bit more comfortable."
The Seagulls, after trailing 79-48 at the final break, came hard in the final quarter as has become a feature of their games all season.
The Eagles however held strong, with two fourth quarter goals earning them a 19-point victory.
"Last quarter, we probably knew it was coming, just getting a bit fatigued, a bit tired," Dowie said.
"So we've got some guys there who'll be a lot better for the run."
Two of those players are forwards Dylan Parish and Tom Keast, playing their third and first games for the season in the top grade.
Parish, who was influential early, kicked two majors in his first senior appearance since round four.
"I'm so glad we played Dinger (Parish) because we were umming and ahhing about it but we just thought we've sort of got to, especially with no Nick Rodda," Dowie said.
"He'll be better for the run and the same with Tommy."
Forward-turned-backman Jarryd Lewis was a pillar of defence for the Eagles while defender-turned-forward Tom Batten was dominant with four goals.
Teenager Charlie McKinnon, in just his third game of senior football, also impressed with three goals.
Dowie is looking forward to seeing how his side matches up against the Rooster, who the Eagles only lost to by 14 points in round seven.
"Next week I think will be a good test, a really good test for us," he said. "South are a really good opposition they're probably the yardstick."
Port Fairy coach Dustin McCorkell conceded it was a disappointing result for his side, which was best served by Andrew McMeel.
"A bit disappointing because we've played a lot better footy than that over the last couple of months," he said.
"Full credit to North Warrnambool, they came out, they applied pressure from the start, they moved the ball better and we were left a bit flat-footed...
"They probably pout-pressured us which is what we've been known for the last couple of months and probably took their opportunities up forward as well."
The Seagulls finish the home-and-away season with games against Cobden (fourth), Portland (10th) and Camperdown (7th) and will likely need to win all three to make finals.
"We're not out of it, it makes it a little bit tricky," McCorkell said
"But we know that we've pretty much got to win every game from here and look if we're good enough we can do that.
"We'll need to improve on today a little bit for that to happen but our boys will certainly want to have a crack and try to do it."
Seagulls key forward Jason Rowan slotted four majors in the loss and leads the league goal-kicking charts with 52 for the season.
