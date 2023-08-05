The Standard
State Labor MP Will Fowles resigns after serious assault

By Ben Silvester
Updated August 5 2023 - 10:18pm, first published 9:55pm
State Member for Ringwood Will Fowles resigned on Saturday evening following an alleged 'serious assault' earlier in the week.
A state Labor MP resigned late on Saturday, August 5, after an alleged serious assault earlier in the week.

