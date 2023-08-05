A state Labor MP resigned late on Saturday, August 5, after an alleged serious assault earlier in the week.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews released a statement on Saturday evening saying he had "sought and received" Member for Ringwood Will Fowles' resignation.
"Late in the afternoon on Thursday 3 August, the Government was advised of an alleged incident that occurred during that week," Mr Andrews said.
"My office made further inquiries over Friday 4 and Saturday 5 August and has now received information from a government employee about an alleged serious assault by the Member for Ringwood.
"My office referred the matter to Victoria Police on Saturday evening."
Mr Andrews said the complainant "has been and is continuing to be supported" and asked that their privacy be respected.
"The wellbeing of staff and their right to a safe workplace is not negotiable," he said.
