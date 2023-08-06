Nirranda mentor Nick Couch has heaped praise on his defensive unit for standing tall in the 'finals-like' cauldron against Kolora-Noorat on Saturday.
The Blues, who locked in a top-two finish in the Warrnambool and District league with a 9.10 (64) to 3.7 (25) win on the road, dug in to secure the four points.
"It was a grind, that's for sure," he said. "They had a fair bit to play for, there was a good crowd there and it was finals-like atmosphere but we just had to try and take the emotion out of the game. To Power's credit, their young kids cracked in and it was an arm-wrestle.
"We got a bit of cleaner ball to kick the winning score."
Couch said his backline had been in terrific form recently and deserved plenty of credit leading into finals while the avenues towards goal and ensuring cleaner entries were still a work in progress.
"As a coach you're always searching for perfection, but from our point of view our defence is holding up really well," he said. "We're only averaging three and a half goals a game since the Panmure win, so we're defending well but as a coach I'm searching for more avenues to goal.
"We have a bit of work to do on being a bit cleaner moving the ball forward of centre, but defensively I'm really happy with the boys and a good defence will hold up in finals."
Forward Jack Primmer was a standout, kicking four in a low-scoring clash with Couch lauding the enigmatic Blue, while Jackson Couch (three goals) and Brayden Harkness were also instrumental.
"Jack played well, took a lot of contested marks and presented well and when it was his turn to go, he laid crucial tackles and kicked goals when we needed them," he said. "It's good to see and watch, he's had a bad two or three years with injury and he's finally getting some continuity into his football."
The Power slipped to fourth with the loss and lost Ed Lee to concussion during the match, with Tom McKenzie and Stephen O'Connor in the best.
Sports reporter with The Standard
