With a second consecutive finals position now secure, Timboon Demons are embracing the hype and not looking to just make up the numbers.
The Demons locked in fifth position and a likely Warrnambool and District league A grade elimination final against Panmure in a couple of weeks on Saturday, knocking off South Rovers 67-54.
Mentor Bethany Hallyburton said qualifying for finals was a credit to the playing group and the vast amount of work put into the netball program.
"It was so rewarding for all the girls, it took us a little time as a group to come together and gel this year," she said. "It's terrific to make finals two years in a row, especially for those who stuck around, our core group. It's rewarding for everyone."
She added the likely clash against the Bulldogs in an elimination, who they will also play in the final home-and-away match next weekend, was a big challenge.
"It's a great opportunity for us I think," she said. "We've looked at these top-four sides all year and know we can take it right up to them. The depth and talent in our side is there. We gave Panmure a really good three quarters last time, whatever comes comes and we'll look forward to the week after as well."
Hallyburton said it was a pleasing win against the Lions who never made it easy.
"They've got a bit of depth and are a tough opponent, it was even until half-time but our attacking end really gelled," she said. "Macy Gale in particularly shot beautifully, Laura (Rosolin) and Danica (Clough) worked around her well and did their part which was pleasing.
"Defensively we had a few adjustments and managed to pull that together."
Ladder leaders Nirranda, meanwhile, held off a tough challenge against fellow finalist Kolora-Noorat, with champion midcourter Jo Couch shaking off illness to excel and fellow star Steph Townsend in snarling form.
Blues coach Lisa Arundell praised the duo for their impact on the contest.
"Jo hadn't been well all week was a standout for us, which is really impressive considering she had been sick all week," she said. "Steph then really stood up especially when we needed her and was instrumental in us accelerating the game when we needed her to."
The 2022 premiership mentor said the Blues were building nicely but there was always room for further improvement before finals.
"We played alright, it was a nice win. Huge credit to Kolora-Noorat, they put the pressure on us all day," she said. "We took some time to adjust, but all-in-all I'm happy with the win. We haven't had a full team all year so hopefully by finals we will.
"Come finals hopefully we'll have a full list available to us."
In remaining matches across the weekend, Merrivale ended Dennington's finals hopes with a 54-35 win, while Panmure was on song with a 52-30 victory against Old Collegians and Allansford held off Russells Creek 44-40 in a thriller.
