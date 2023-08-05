Panmure is focusing on what it can control in the lead-up to the Warrnambool and District league finals and coach Chris Bant believes his side is "ticking along alright" with a round to play.
The Bulldogs moved to third spot on the Warrnambool and District league table, leapfrogging Kolora-Noorat with a commanding 136-point win against Old Collegians, 22.17 (149) to 1.7 (13).
"For the most part, we weren't at our best (on Saturday). But to come away and win fairly easily, we must have done some things right," Bant said. "Everything's ticking along alright, but what happens in two weeks' time is all that counts."
The Bulldogs mentor said his group came out unscathed despite some usual sore bodies and praised the work of Zeke Reeves and the returning Rylan Rattley for ensuring dominance through the midfield.
"It was hard to pick the best players, no one really stood out which is a good thing I guess," he said. "Zeke Reeves was our best through the midfield and forward and Rylan Rattley in the ruck was good."
Recruit Harrison Searle booted five goals on the day for the Bulldogs while for the Warriors, Jacob Brooks was named best.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.