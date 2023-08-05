The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Panmure defeats Old Collegians by 136 points, moves to third position on WDFNL ladder

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 5 2023 - 8:30pm, first published 7:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Panmure's Zeke Reeves was the best for the Bulldogs on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Panmure's Zeke Reeves was the best for the Bulldogs on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna

Panmure is focusing on what it can control in the lead-up to the Warrnambool and District league finals and coach Chris Bant believes his side is "ticking along alright" with a round to play.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.