Despite the enormity of the occasion and the infectious energy within the Russells Creek rooms as supporters piled on in, there was a sense of calm and understanding about the road that lies ahead.
The Creek secured their second consecutive Warrnambool and District league finals appearance in the virtual elimination final against Allansford on Saturday, 12.15 (87) to 8.7 (55), but for co-coaches Dylan Herbertson and Danny Chatfield their group is far from the finished product.
"The real work now begins for us boys," Herbertson said to his players and the legion of supporters in the rooms minutes after the win.
The Cats never made it easy for the Creekers, but the home side managed to increase their lead at every change and seemingly had an answer to every challenge.
Herbertson told The Standard there was plenty of pride attached to the win but conceded the work had just begun.
"After previous years, having not made them (finals) for 11 or 12 years, to back it up again this year is enjoyable for the club as a whole and a great reward for everyone," he said.
"It's really exciting for the boys. It's the right time of the year to be in form. But we know it's just the start of it now."
The Creekers mentor said there was no trouble getting the players motivated for the clash, more placing a focus on ensuring the players were as best prepared physically.
"We knew how big this game was. Obviously against Nirranda last week it was a really heavy track so we put a big emphasis on recovery," he said.
"We had to make sure we had ourselves ready and the boys stood up to their credit."
Lachlan Edwards (six goals) starred in a change of roles up forward and was a presence, while Dylan Burns' job on Allansford spearhead Robbie Hare was instrumental.
Midfield ace Logan McLeod and skipper Taylem Wason were also particularly influential in key moments.
"He's (Hare) been kicking big bags and is in some good form and Burns has been unreal since we put him back there and he came to us and asked if he can get the job, it was all his want to do that and to perform well on those big forwards," he said.
"Logan keeps stringing game after game together too, Lachlan (Edwards) was obviously great, Jordan (Edwards), Dakin Morris and Caleb Templeton up forward were great too."
With an elimination final locked away, the Creekers finish the home-and-away season with a clash against minor premiers and the undefeated Merrivale - a prospect Herbertson is relishing.
"Going into finals playing the benchmark is what you want, all we can do is play our game style and brand and see what happens, but we'll start looking at preparing for finals."
Allansford coach Tim Nowell labelled the performance a "disappointment" but said he remained proud of the group.
"It was us that lost it. In the first quarter we had 20 inside 50s, and wasted the ball and our foot skills let us down," he said. "I'm proud of what we've been able to do this year and I didn't have to say much to the boys in the rooms after the game, they knew they let it go. It wasn't a good game of football."
Nowell said while it wasn't an excuse his group was hit hard by illness.
"We were hit pretty hard (by the flu) and had to make some changes in the morning," he said. "We had a few play unwell, we had a few things not go our way but it is what it is."
