Greater Western Victoria Rebels coach David Loader has heaped praised on Cobden excitement machine Rhys Unwin after the enigmatic small forward provided a much-needed spark in a final quarter blitz on Saturday.
The Rebels stormed home with a dominant six-goal to one final term to secure a 40-point win against Northern Knights at Preston City Oval, with the emerging young Bomber playing a large part in the win which sees them move to third on the Coates Talent League ladder.
bi"He's so influential on games and in such a short period of time too," Loader said of Unwin (four goals) after the 13.18 (96) to 9.2 (56) win.
"He had a purple patch in that last quarter and he's so good when it happens.
"He might have kicked three or four in the end but was once again really good."
Top Hampden league draft prospect George Stevens once again a standout through the middle while fellow South Warrnambool product Luamon Lual was named in the best to continue a fine season as his draft stocks rise.
He added it was just a solid team performance.
"George was just great again, he's in some great form, Khy Jess played a great game too," Loader said.
"Not many passengers to be honest, and I thought a lot of our defensive group stood out, they played really well."
Loader said after holding a seven-point lead at the final change having kicked 7.15 and being wasteful in front of goal, the final quarter dominance came down to cleaner entries and better looks at goal.
"The boys were good late and I thought overall we played well," he said.
"We had a rough second quarter, missed a few shots but we were for the most part solid aside from that.
"We took our opportunities in the last which was crucial against the wind and created a few better shots on goal, brought our talls up a bit higher but it more came down to our ball use.
"Our smalls went to work late in the day which was good to see. There was a lot to like about the way we went about it. To get 30 shots on goal is good on any day of footy, so it is a pretty good day despite being errant in front of goal."
