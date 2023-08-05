MP slams lack of resources for new public drunkenness laws

SOUTH-WEST Coast MP Roma Britnell has hit out at confusion over the state government's changes to public drunkenness laws.
Ms Britnell said regional communities did not have the adequate resources to deal with the new laws which were due to come into effect on Melbourne Cup Day.
The changes mean it will no longer be a criminal offence to be intoxicated in public in Victoria with drunkenness to be treated as a medical issue with the support of outreach services.
The state government introduced the legislation because public drunkenness laws had disproportionately impacted Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and people who would benefit from health and social support, rather than a criminal justice response.
The changes was also a response to key recommendations from the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody and the coronial inquest into the tragic death of Yorta Yorta woman Tanya Day in 2017.
A state government spokesman said while the Liberal Party was politicising public drunkenness the government were "getting on with reforms such as this one which will save lives."
"The new model will improve community safety and provide a health-led response for people who are intoxicated," he said.
"We are finalising the details of the full statewide model, including services located in regional areas."
Ms Britnell said providing a health-led approach to public drunkenness wasn't a bad idea, but no work had been done by the government to show where sobering up centres would be in regional Victoria and who would staff them.
"This government is full of so much spin and then there is no work done and they leave the community in a worse position than they were already in," she said.
"They have 95 days and it's even unclear who will work in these centres."
Ms Britnell said the state government were essentially stripping police of their powers before there was any alternative suitable or practical response in place.
She said the government was spending $85 million on a 20-bed sobering up centre in Melbourne but there had been no infrastructure in regional Victoria.
"It's just madness, I have concerns for the safety of first responders in regional Victoria, from now on every intoxicated person in public knows police are being stripped of important powers," she said.
"They are expected to look the other way and hope a third-party operator will pick up the intoxicated individual and take them on a taxpayer funded trip to Melbourne which we know is just not going to happen."
