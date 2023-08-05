Hampden league split round: Live coverage

WELCOME to The Standard's live coverage of round 13 of the Hampden league season.
Only three matches are set for August 5 in the second weekend of a split round.
Portland and Cobden face off at Hanlon Park, Port Fairy hosts North Warrnambool while South Warrnambool and Terang Mortlake take on Terang Mortlake at Friendly Societies' Park.
Follow along for updates below:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.