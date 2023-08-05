TWO Warrnambool houses were passed in at auctions on Saturday while a five-bedroom house in Koroit sold for more than $900,000.
About 30 people attended the auction in Warrnambool's Moonagh Street with Ray White director wand auctioneer Fergus Torpy making a vendor bid of $450,000.
There were no bids made and the house was passed in. The house sold for $570,000 about two years ago and Ray White Warrnambool sales executive Tessa Stephens said there different factors impacting what buyers could spend.
A small group of people gathered in West Warrnambool for the auction at Beamish Street with the house passed in after a vendor bid of $350,000.
In Koroit, a Walkers Lane house sold for $920,000 with bidding beginning at $830,000. Ray White Warrnambool sales executive Chris Thomas said the vendors were happy with the result with hopes the house would sell within the range of $870,000 to $930,000.
Mr Thomas said about 40 people attended the auction with Koroit locals keen to see the result.
He said the buyers were a young family from Warrnambool looking to move out of town.
