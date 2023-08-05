The Standard
Two Warrnambool houses were passed in while a Koroit house sold at auction

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated August 5 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 1:00pm
People gather for the auction at Moonah Street in Warrnambool on Saturday.
TWO Warrnambool houses were passed in at auctions on Saturday while a five-bedroom house in Koroit sold for more than $900,000.

