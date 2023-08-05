Warrnambool and District league round 17: Live coverage

Welcome to The Standard's live coverage of what is set to be a massive round 17 of football and netball action in the Warrnambool and District league.
Join us from 2pm as Russells Creek and Allansford fight off for fifth position at Mack Oval in the football in arguably the most vital game of the home-and-away season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.