The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Live Blog: Warrnambool and District league round 17 action

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
August 5 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool and District league round 17: Live coverage
Warrnambool and District league round 17: Live coverage

Welcome to The Standard's live coverage of what is set to be a massive round 17 of football and netball action in the Warrnambool and District league.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.