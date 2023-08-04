South-west ambulance demand spikes as winter hits

Ambulance call volumes have spiked throughout the south-west as colder winter weather has arrived.
Ambulance Victoria data for the June quarter showed demand in the south-west had risen 5.5 per cent from the previous three months, the third busiest quarter on record.
Barwon South West regional and clinical operations director Terry Marshall said winter usually pushed up ambulance demand, but 2023 had been particularly challenging.
"Every winter we see demand rise, and this year is still challenging as COVID-19 and influenza spreads, and more staff are furloughed due to illness," Mr Marshall said.
"April to June saw ambulances called to 97,509 Code 1 cases state-wide, which is more than 5,000 additional 'lights and sirens' cases compared to the previous three months.
"This is a huge 29.3 per cent increase from 75,398 Code 1 cases five years ago before the pandemic hit."
While demand had risen substantially across the region, ambulance wait times had remained relatively steady.
In Warrnmabool the median wait time for a Code 0 - or life-threatening emergency - call rose slightly from 6.9 minutes to 7.3 minutes over the previous three months. Wait times for Code 1 calls stayed almost identical to the previous quarter.
The south-west also recorded improved wait times for Code 1 callouts compared with the same period in 2022. Moyne improved by 53 seconds on average, while Warrnambool improved by 15 seconds.
In Warrnambool paramedics responded to 83.9 per cent of Code 1 cases within the state-wide average target of 15 minutes, making it the best performing in the state.
Mr Marshall said despite the ambulance officers handling the spike in demand well, it was important people did what they could to keep pressure off the system.
"This winter we again urge you to help our paramedics, first responders and hospitals by saving Triple Zero (000) for emergencies and accessing alternative care options which can better meet your needs," he said.
Ambulance Victoria clinical operations executive director Anthony Carlyon said there were incredible services for people who needed medical attention but not emergency care.
"For less urgent cases, we've tripled the size of our secondary triage team and have referred more than 40,000 patients to the Victorian Virtual Emergency Department (VVED) since October 2021 to help avoid unnecessary trips to our hospitals where safe and appropriate," Mr Carlyon said.
"While ambulances are always provided to patients when required, from April to June 38,994 people who did not need an emergency ambulance were instead connected by paramedics and nurses in our Secondary Triage team to more appropriate care."
