South-west ambulance demand spikes as winter hits

Ambulance demand spikes in south-west Victoria

By Ben Silvester
Updated August 4 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:00pm
Ambulance call volumes have spiked throughout the south-west as colder winter weather has arrived.

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

