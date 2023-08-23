The story of the women who supported the Australian troops during the Vietnam War will come to life on stage.
The Terang Theatre Troupe will perform Minefields and Miniskirts from August 25 to 27.
Director Terence O'Connell adapted the play from Siobhan McHugh's book of the same name where she interviewed 50 women who worked in Vietnam or were anti-war protesters in Australia.
The play features four women who were in Vietnam and one left behind in Australia.
Terang Theatre Troupe's Trish Storr, who plays a veteran's wife, said she drew inspiration from her son-in-law serving in the Australian Army in Timor-Leste and Afghanistan and returning home with post traumatic stress disorder.
"I've seen my daughter manage that whole scenario," the first-time performer said.
Terang RSL sub-branch president Terry Fidge said the show gave the younger generations an understanding of the war, where the soldiers had no communication with home.
"Then there were no phones, so you couldn't just pick up a phone and ring home," the Vietnam War veteran said.
"It was either by letter, which it took a week to get home, and whatever happened on the battlefield that day was then shown on the television screens that night and that's the first time that's ever happened in a war situation."
He said while the soldiers were told not to speak of the war after they were discharged, the play was a "true" depiction.
This year marked 50 years since the Australian troops were pulled out of Vietnam.
Mr Fidge said the National Service Nominal Roll listed 36 Terang-born soldiers, and a further 50 to 60 from the surrounding areas who served in Vietnam.
It comes after graveside vigils were held for four south-west men who died during the war.
Minefields and Miniskirts runs at Commercial Hotel Terang on August 25 and 26 from 7.30pm-9pm and August 27, from 5pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
