The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Artist Liz Gannon upholsters chairs at Terang shop Once Upon a Chair

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 6 2023 - 11:26am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Liz Gannon stands behind a chair she designed and upholstered showcasing The Wind in the Willows and other elements including the Warrnambool Botanic Gardens bridge. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Artist Liz Gannon stands behind a chair she designed and upholstered showcasing The Wind in the Willows and other elements including the Warrnambool Botanic Gardens bridge. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

It was a really special chair of hers.

- Liz Gannon

Every picture tells a story and for Liz Gannon her canvas comes in the form of furniture at her Terang store Once Upon a Chair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.