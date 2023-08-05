It was a really special chair of hers.- Liz Gannon
Every picture tells a story and for Liz Gannon her canvas comes in the form of furniture at her Terang store Once Upon a Chair.
It all started about a decade ago with a recliner that belonged to her grandma.
"It was a really special chair of hers and I'm a pretty sentimental person," Gannon said.
"I found it in my brother's garage - it was sort of falling apart."
Gannon got a quote for the chair to be fixed but "couldn't afford it" so she decided to transform it herself.
"I just took it apart and used panels to create patterns and sort of reconstruct it," she said.
She covered it with linen tea towels she had collected on her travels, including trips to England and Cornwall.
"It's kind of a story of my life," Gannon said. "There's a tea towel there from 1973, which was the year I was born."
She also used the opportunity to tell other peoples' stories. "I try and get a back story with the chairs," Gannon said.
"(There was) one particular chair that had a 160-year-old back story (starting in Switzerland) which was just amazing - it had been in the family the whole time."
In between putting the chairs together, Gannon works part-time as a disability support carer. She is also a sign writer by trade - a skill she incorporated into her masterpieces.
Gannon said it was good to bring the chairs "back to life".
"We throw away so much these days, it really is a massive issue," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.