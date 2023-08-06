The Standard
Interest rates, windfall gains tax acting as deterrent to buyers

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated August 7 2023 - 11:52am, first published 9:00am
They don't want to take the risk at this stage with the high interest rates and the uncertainty around the windfall tax.

- Achal Arora
Developers holding off on investing due to uncertainty
Developers are holding off on buying land in regional areas due to interest rates and the state government's windfall gains tax.

Monique Patterson

