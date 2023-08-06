Developers holding off on investing due to uncertainty

They don't want to take the risk at this stage with the high interest rates and the uncertainty around the windfall tax.- Achal Arora
Developers are holding off on buying land in regional areas due to interest rates and the state government's windfall gains tax.
Universal Real Estate agent Achal Arora, who has sold land in Warrnambool, said developers were "holding off" on investing in land.
"They don't want to take the risk at this stage with the high interest rates and the uncertainty around the windfall tax.
"A lot of developers and land bankers are not buying land because they are unsure what the windfall tax will cost them."
Mr Arora said the state government needed to rethink the tax if it wanted more land to be available in regional areas.
"The state government shouldn't put too much pressure on the regional market," Mr Arora.
He said he believed developers would look to again buy land when interest rates drop.
However, if they are not sure how the windfall tax will affect them, they may invest their money elsewhere.
Mr Arora said he believed Warrnambool's East of Aberline Precinct Structure Plan meant it had plenty of land available for future housing.
But the state government needs to ensure investors are not put off buying due to uncertainty around the tax.
When introducing the tax, treasurer Tim Pallas said the state government wanted to make the tax system fairer.
"We've consulted with industry and made the changes that are appropriate and fair and will ensure the community benefits, as well as land owners," Mr Pallas said.
Meanwhile, it has been revealed an extra $450 million is needed for Australian homeless services to respond to the rapid rise in people seeking help.
The majority of people were experiencing financial stress or issues from the housing crisis.
"The increases in rent and the record-low vacancy rates are driving more people to homeless services," Homelessness Australia chief executive Kate Colvin said.
"There's been such significant increases in people coming through the door that they're not even able to necessarily record everyone who's seeking help."
The federal government is developing a 10-year National Housing and Homelessness Plan, which it says will outline reforms needed to address housing challenges.
The plan should ambitiously aim to end homelessness, Ms Colvin said.
"What we want is for the government to fix these problems so that homeless services are responding to much fewer people," she said.
"We can then provide the intensive support that people might need if they've fallen through the gaps in all of the other service systems."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
