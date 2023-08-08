A south-west accountancy firm is seeing unprecedented demand for appointments as people rush to get their tax done to help with rising living costs.
Sinnotts Accountants associate director Dallas Mooney said it was seeing high demand for personal tax appointments and an increased number of people were booking earlier than usual to get their refund processed as soon as possible.
He said the demand was due to cost of living pressures people were facing. He said 90 per cent of its clients who'd booked in early were hopeful of finding extra money to pay for rising household expenses.
"Everyone wants them done yesterday," Mr Mooney said.
"The way they're rushing in, they're hoping to have that $2000 to cover extra things and bills that are never ending and keep on rising at the moment."
Mr Mooney said it was a region-wide trend the team was seeing across its offices in Warrnambool, Colac and Camperdown, and sites in Port Fairy and Portland.
He said the bulk of the firm's salary wage earners completing their personal returns were usually spread from July to September or October.
"The appointments are usually always filled up but it's the demand of people trying to get in early," he said. "They're trying to get in as early as they can. Normally they're September or October lodgers and they've done them all in the first week of August."
He said the end of the low and middle income earner tax offset from June 30, 2022, meant some people weren't receiving the refunds they had previously, even without any changes to their annual earnings.
"Tax refunds aren't the same as they've been in prior years," he said.
"People have been coming in expecting the same and disappointed when they see the result, given a lot of people wouldn't be aware of the changes to the tax offsets for the year, so they're not getting the refunds to the same extent they were previously either.
"I've had four or five clients come in this morning hoping they'll get a $2000 refund to pay a couple of bills and they're walking out with $200 in the bank in a week's time maybe."
He said there was more financial pain to come with thousands of south-west fixed-rate mortgages due to expire in coming months, while others had faced multiple interest rate rises over the past 15 months.
"There's a whole heap of people still to come off their fixed-rate loans and they'll drop to a new fixed-rate or to variable loans," he said.
"So while people are already tightening up their wallets it's probably going to go to a new level."
