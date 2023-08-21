Perpetrator who followed victim-survivor to safe house jailed

UPDATED, August 21: A family violence perpetrator who followed a victim-survivor to a safe house has been jailed for four months.
The 55-year-old man, who cannot legally be named because that could identify the victim, accepted a sentence indication in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, August 21.
He was jailed for four months with 77 days already served in custody on remand.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said if not for the man's guilty plea, he would have been jailed for an additional two months.
He said the man's offending breached a community correction order, which he was placed on after serving 43 days in jail for similar crimes.
Mr Lethbridge said if the man continued to offend, he would be sentenced to "longer and longer terms of imprisonment".
"The higher courts have a lot to say about breaching intervention orders and that's because there was a Royal Commission into family violence, that's because one woman a week in Australia continues to lose her life at the hands of an intimate partner or former intimate partner," he said.
Earlier, August 4: A magistrate says an accused man who hunted down a victim-survivor living in family violence emergency accommodation is too great a risk to be bailed.
The 55-year-old man, who cannot legally be named because that could identify the complainant, unsuccessfully applied for bail in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, August 4.
The court heard the man was a convicted family violence perpetrator, who was the respondent in an intervention order protecting his former partner.
Police allege the man followed the woman in June to the emergency accommodation she was residing in.
The court heard the complainant had sought refuge as she was living in "extreme fear" of the accused man.
He knocked on the door, which the complainant answered after some time. It is alleged he forcibly entered, grabbing the complainant by the arm and dragging her inside.
Police attended and could hear the man yelling from three metres away.
He was arrested and transported to Warrnambool police station where he was found in possession of a 20-centimetre-long knife, which he told police was "for protection".
Lucy Tribe, representing the accused man, said her client admitted attending the accommodation but denied the assault.
She urged the court to grant him bail, stating he was in poor health and had spent more than 50 days in custody on remand.
But magistrate Ann McGarvie said she was "extremely concerned" for the complainant's safety if the man was released on bail.
She said the risk of him returning to the community was "absolutely magnified" by his past breaches of court orders, including those in place to protect other former partners.
"Nothing has changed in his mind in relation to his possession of women and his ability to control what they do," the magistrate said.
Bail was refused and the man will face court again at a later date.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
