A Warrnambool district man who followed a family violence victim to a safe house has been jailed for four months.
The 55-year-old man, who cannot legally be named because that could identify the victim, followed the woman in June to the emergency accommodation she was residing in.
The woman had sought refuge as she was living in "extreme fear" of the accused man, who was prohibiting from contacting her.
The man pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to family violence-related offences on Monday, August 21, and was jailed for four months.
He has already served 77 days already in pre-sentence detention.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said if not for the man's guilty plea, he would have been jailed for six months.
He said the man had not long been jailed for 43 days for similar crimes.
Mr Lethbridge said if the man continued to offend, he would be sentenced to "longer and longer terms of imprisonment".
"The higher courts have a lot to say about breaching intervention orders and that's because there was a Royal Commission into family violence, that's because one woman a week in Australia continues to lose her life at the hands of an intimate partner or former intimate partner," he said.
The court previously heard the man went to the emergency accommodation and knocked on the door, which the woman answered after some time.
He then forced his way in, grabbing the woman by the arm and dragging her inside.
Police attended and could hear the man yelling from three metres away.
He was arrested and transported to Warrnambool police station where he was found in possession of a 20-centimetre-long knife, which he told police was "for protection".
