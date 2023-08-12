South-west residents helped fold 660 origami houses to make a statement to Victorian politicians recently.
The Barwon and Southwest Victorian Homelessness Network took part in a Victorian Homelessness Network campaign recently.
As part of it, 6000 origami houses as a symbol of how many new homes are needed every year, for the next 10 years.
Leah McDonald, who is the chairperson of the network, said community support for the Houses at Parliament campaign was a huge success.
"The support of the community to help fold houses and put their name on a letter to the minister was really appreciated," Ms McDonald said.
"It is great to see the community taking an interest in supporting our most vulnerable community members and showing their support to urge the government to fix the housing crisis and end homelessness in the south-west."
Ms McDonald said the number of people experiencing homelessness was increasing.
She said there were 1713 people on the priority wait list for affordable housing in the south-west.
"Agencies are overwhelmed with people requiring support, yet limited affordable social housing and an undersupply/overpriced private rental market has support agencies unable to meet the needs of many," Ms McDonald said.
"We can concentrate on supporting people to address underlying concerns that may be impacting them, but the reality is, without the basic human rights of safety and shelter, the person or family absolutely cannot thrive."
Ms McDonald said the 2021 Census showed 26 percent of local renters were experiencing rental stress. "I believe, given the strain on access to affordable housing, lack of affordable private rentals and increasing costs of living, this will have increased further," she said.
A new report shows there has been increased demand for homelessness services across Australia.
Overstretched and overwhelmed: the strain on homelessness services shows between December and March, the number of people seeking homelessness assistance spiked 7.5 per cent.
Homelessness Australia chief executive officer Kate Colvin said the surge in demand was making it harder to assist people confronting homelessness.
"A 7.5 per cent increase in demand in just four months is unheard of," she said.
"It forces homelessness services to make extremely tough decisions about who gets assistance. "Support services are triaging based on people's vulnerability and need, but the reality is highly vulnerable people are being turned away because services simply have too few staff and other support resources."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
