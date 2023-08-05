The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Headspace Early Career Program funnels new generation of workers into Warrnambool

JG
By Jessica Greenan
August 6 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Headspace social worker India Saunders is one of 81 graduates placed into regional and rural areas to fulfil rising demand for services.
Headspace social worker India Saunders is one of 81 graduates placed into regional and rural areas to fulfil rising demand for services.

An innovative program is helping to funnel the next generation of mental health workers into Warrnambool as demand for services rises.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.