An innovative program is helping to funnel the next generation of mental health workers into Warrnambool as demand for services rises.
Social worker India Saunders was one of the first graduates selected for Headspace's Early Career Program, relocating to Warrnambool from Adelaide. A year into her placement, she said she planned to call the city home.
"One thing I would say to people in the mental health field who are considering a move to a rural or regional town is 'do it'," she said.
"You learn so much and it's a great opportunity for growth.
"The India from one year ago is so different to the India now."
Ms Saunders is one of 81 graduates employed at headspace centres across regional and rural areas where recruiting and retaining mental health workers is challenging.
The program employs psychology, social work and occupational therapy graduates for two years, a period in which they learn from leading youth mental health practitioners and receive training from clinical educators.
At the same time, student clinicians undertake short-term placements according to their discipline.
Headspace chief executive officer Jason Trethowan said the program had made a major impact since it launched last year, with the graduates having already provided support on more than 10,900 occasions this year.
"The headspace Early Career Program puts new graduates and student clinicians into communities where they're needed most," he said.
"Not only does the program shore up the future of the youth mental health workforce, it also means headspace centres have more capacity to respond to demand for their services.
"The graduates and students are supported every step of the way by a team of clinical educators, helping them become highly-skilled mental health professionals now and into the future."
Ms Saunders said it was a major win for both clients and trainees, with the impact of her work visible in the community.
"I love seeing the satisfaction young people get when they see a big change in themselves," she said.
"You can see them start to think 'I've got this'.
"... The people of Warrnambool are so friendly. I've made a great group of new friends, both inside and outside of work.
"Now, when I'm walking down the street or I'm in a local café, I always see someone I know.
"Because it is such a small town, I have made some great social connections."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.