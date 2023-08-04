WDCA girls' academy returns, appoints new coaches

Star Allansford-Panmure batter Hannah Meates is thrilled to coach this year's Warrnambool and District Cricket Association Junior Girls' Cricket Academy alongside Cobden playing-mentor Ingrid Bellman.
The WDCA selected 32 talented cricketers aged 14 and under to take part in the second edition of the program which sees participants invited to attend four specialised training sessions under the guidance of Meates and Bellman.
The sessions are designed to give players valuable experience in a cricketing environment, help improve individual game skills and gain insight into individual and team development.
The inaugural program was led by Jake Bloom last season.
"(I'm) very excited," Meates said of her appointment.
"There are so many talented girls coming through the program this year.
"Girls that have been playing since they were young and probably filling in for the boys as well."
Opportunities exist for players involved to trial for the 2024 junior girls' Hamilton Country Week carnival in January however girls from outside the program can still be considered.
Meates lauded Bellman for her cricket knowledge and skills.
"She is so talented in cricket," she said.
"She's so knowledgeable. I started with her at West (Warrnambool) two years ago and she was the captain. And I was just so impressed, for the age she is with how much she knows about the sport."
The program will be held at Active Sportz in Warrnambool on Sunday afternoons from August 20 from 2pm until 3pm.
Squad: Sophie Thompson, Zara Timpson, Lucy Howland, Sophie Brown (Nestles), Charlotte Lynch, Peyton O'Connor, Lily Cheeseman, (Brierly-Christ Church), Lily Shand, Lucy Rea, Isla Rea, Brianna Woodbridge, Isabelle Kelly, Lani McKenzie, Eliza Goodall, (Allansford-Panmure), Reese Janson, Mae Roberts, Rhylee Moore, Isabel McGuiness, Zali Mullen (Nth Warrnambool Eels), Rebecca Martin, Ava McDonald, Rebecca Sloane, (Russells Creek), Lucy Neal, (Northern Raiders), Addison Holcombe, Reagan Finch, Isabella McMahon (West Warrnambool/Southern Titans), Charlotte Wythe, Gemma Dance, Rushleigh Jefferies, Evie Cooper, Lainie Robertson (Dennington), Grace McCormack (Wesley Yambuk).
