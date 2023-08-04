The Standard
Home/Sport/Cricket

Hannah Meates, Ingrid Bellman to lead 2023-24 girls cricket academy

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 4 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WDCA girls' academy returns, appoints new coaches
WDCA girls' academy returns, appoints new coaches

Star Allansford-Panmure batter Hannah Meates is thrilled to coach this year's Warrnambool and District Cricket Association Junior Girls' Cricket Academy alongside Cobden playing-mentor Ingrid Bellman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.