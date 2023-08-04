Dennington coach Sue Fleming expects her side to embrace the challenge of facing league heavyweight Merrivale in a must-win clash on Saturday.
The Dogs (sixth) sit one win out of the top-five with two rounds to play however finals contenders Timboon Demons (fifth) will likely extend that gap on Saturday when they play last-placed South Rovers. Fleming acknowledged her side had nothing to lose.
"(We're) just really happy to accept the challenge and see where we're at as a bit of a measure," she said.
"They're (Merrivale) a skilled side, they're in the five for a reason. We've beaten two in the top-five already this year and we've just set ourselves a challenge to see how we go with this one as well.
"I think the pressure's off the girls in that respect and regardless of what goes on it's all out of our control now so we've just got to play the best netball that we can and it will either come off or it will not."
The Tigers prevailed 67-43 in round eight against a Dogs team feeling the effects of player unavailability - something alongside injury that has plagued it all year.
Fleming believes her side can match it with the Tigers however it must do so without star shooter Lena Wright, who is out for the season after fracturing a bone and suffering ligament damage in her leg against Panmure in round 14. Goal-shooter Zoe Fleming is also battling glandular fever but is expected to play some minutes.
"We started off well on them last time and then sort of fizzled out as the game went on but I think they've grown a lot since then and certainly our consistency has been a lot better too," Fleming said.
Fleming is "thrilled" with the Dogs' efforts regardless of whether they play finals.
"As a coach all you want to see is growth and regardless of what that ladder position is at the end of the year, I know we've got a much better side than what we had last year and hopefully they stick together and keep building on that," she said.
"I really feel like there's a lot more for them in terms of growth still to go and I'd love to see where they end up if they stay together."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
