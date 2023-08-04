The Standard
Koroit under 18.5 footballer banned for three games for umpire abuse

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 4 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:00pm
A goal umpire referees a Hampden league football match. Stock picture
A Koroit under 18.5 footballer has been slapped with a three-match ban for umpire abuse.

