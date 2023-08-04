A Koroit under 18.5 footballer has been slapped with a three-match ban for umpire abuse.
The player fronted an AFL Western District independent tribunal on Thursday night (August 3), where they pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from their round 15 win against Camperdown on Saturday, July 29.
The report, made by the umpire, was directed straight to a tribunal.
A tribunal spokesperson confirmed the hearing lasted approximately 40 minutes, the footballer's guilty plea was taken into account, while they had also sent a letter of apology to the umpire following the incident.
The player was reportedly aware he had done the wrong thing, admitting as such.
The tribunal members handed down the three-week punishment, while reiterating that umpire abuse was not tolerated on the football field before highlighting a shortage of umpires in the game.
The AFL Western District independent tribunal has ruled on several cases of umpire abuse this season, including a Timboon footballer, a Heywood reserves player, a Heathmere under 17 player, and a Portland senior football team manager.
Meanwhile, umpires walked off the field before half time in a Hampden league match earlier this season, citing some of the worst spectator abuse they had received.
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.