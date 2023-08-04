Terang Mortlake assistant coach Lewis Taylor expects South Warrnambool to have a point to prove in their Hampden league re-match on Saturday.
The Bloods defeated the Roosters by 14 points in round six, and are one of two teams to defeat the ladder leaders this year.
Taylor, who is managing a groin injury and hoping to time his run for a possible finals berth, said the Bloods were looking forward to the challenge of playing the Roosters at Friendly Societies' Park.
"We were able to get the win earlier in the year and we played pretty well," Taylor said. "They'll (South) be looking to prove a point, they're sitting on top for a reason and going really well. They are the team to beat at this stage.
"We'll go down and try knock them off on their home deck."
Taylor, who was on the sidelines during the two teams' May meeting, believed the Bloods' pressure stood out in the win.
"Guys winning their one-on-ones, we were able to hold them off all day and play a pretty good brand of footy," he said. "And we played better in the (wet) conditions on the day."
The Bloods started their season 6-0 following the win, though are 3-5 in their last eight games as they manage several injuries and unavailability.
Taylor praised several players for stepping up in recent weeks.
"The guys who have come in have cracked in and played their role - that's all you can ask," he said. "I can't fault them. We've had a few young guys come up and play, it's all good experience for them."
The Bloods have named a unchanged line-up following their eight-point loss to Port Fairy a fortnight ago, while South Warrnambool has one change, with Jonah Maher to return from injury.
Roosters teenager Wil Rantall comes out of the side due to Greater Western Victoria Rebels duties.
