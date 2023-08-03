The Standard
Warrnambool City Council appoints former manager to director of city growth

Updated August 3 2023 - 7:56pm, first published 5:42pm
Warrnambool City Council CEO Andrew Mason and the newly-appointed director of city growth Luke Coughlan. Picture supplied
Warrnambool City Council CEO Andrew Mason and the newly-appointed director of city growth Luke Coughlan. Picture supplied

After eight months in an acting role, Warrnambool City Council's Luke Coughlan has been appointed as the director of city growth.

