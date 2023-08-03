After eight months in an acting role, Warrnambool City Council's Luke Coughlan has been appointed as the director of city growth.
Mr Coughlan said Warrnambool had enjoyed steady growth over an extended period which came with challenges but "also tremendous opportunities".
As part of the role, Mr Coughlan will oversee council functions including strategic and statutory planning, environmental health, economic development and the visitor economy.
WCC chief executive officer Andrew Mason said Mr Coughlan had done a terrific job as acting director and he had a great work ethic.
"Luke has a background in engineering and land development and is well placed to work with the development sector to ensure that our approval processes produce good outcomes for the community," Mr Mason said.
Mr Coughlan, who joined council six years ago to take on the role as city infrastructure manager, has served as the acting director of city growth for the past eight months and previously worked in the directorate for two years.
"The directorate's three departments comprise enthusiastic staff who as a team provide many years of technical expertise along with new ideas for the future," Mr Coughlan said.
"I'd like to thank the staff in the city infrastructure and city growth directorates who have helped me along the way and put the council in a strong position when it comes to managing the growth of the city."
When not at work Mr Coughlan is kept busy with a young family and also "makes up the numbers" in the South Rovers reserves in the Warrnambool & District Football Netball League.
"Warrnambool is a really beautiful and liveable city with tremendous natural assets and opportunities for residents," he said.
Andrew Paton previously held the director of city growth position. In November Mr Paton announced his resignation on his 15-year stint at the Warrnambool City Council, the last seven as an executive leader.
