Jewel in region's events crown needs protection

Warrnambool's Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic is more than a speedway event.
The 50-year-old Classic is an event that brings thousands of people to the region from across Australia and America, injecting $7 million into our economy annually.
The people, the hype, the time of year - the last weekend before summer holidays end and kids head back to school - all add up to create a festival atmosphere.
None of Premier Speedway's founders could have imagined how big and popular the event has become. It rivals the city's other horsepowered event - the three-day May Racing Carnival - for our biggest in terms of crowds and exposure.
But the Classic is racing to keep its traditional date around Australia Day.
The Sprintcar Control Council of Australia recently announced on social media the 2025 national title would be held in Sydney on January 25-26 - the weekend usually reserved for the Classic. Seemingly it was done without consultation and has Premier Speedway officials worried.
They are rightly pushing for a re-think.
They have every right to be aggrieved, Premier dared do what no other club or promoter could - create a two-night show that blossomed into a three-night extravaganza that has stood the test of time and captures international headlines. Today's organisers have an obligation to the event's founders to carry on the tradition. The Classic is Australia's most sought-after because it pits Aussie drivers against the world's best - something the national title doesn't allow.
The Aussie title and adding the coveted number one to a car is also a tradition and great honour. But what those responsible for the decision to hijack the Classic's date don't understand is the Classic means more than just someone winning.
It is the lifeblood of our region, it provides an economic stimulus that sustains us long after the dust has settled. It also sustains other speedways at Mount Gambier and Avalon which piggyback off the Classic and run shows in the lead up. But more importantly it creates lasting bonds between people.
The national title, because it is rotated through the states and territories each year, can never build what the Classic has in terms of social fabric. Changing the Classic's date is akin to moving the Melbourne Cup from the first Tuesday in November.
Premier Speedway officials will no doubt do their best to persuade power brokers to change the national title's date. But they have an ace up their sleeve, a community, which stands ready to launch a campaign to protect a jewel in our events crown.
It's been a tough week for Premier Speedway, losing one of its stalwarts, former president and manager, Graeme Hose. Mr Hose was a businessman and community-minded person who would do anything to help individuals and groups. My thoughts are with his family.
The search for answers to the murder of Warrnambool woman Allison Sealey continues 20 years after she was found dead in her home. Police hope the 20th anniversary of her death might evoke memories and spark someone to provide information on what happened. They say the case remains open.
Deakin University Warrnambool researchers are excited about their findings from a trial involving seaweed supplements for cows. Cows are having better gut health, emitting less methane and producing healthier milk.
Some of my favourite stories of the week involved birthdays. Warrnambool's Elizabeth Hurley celebrated her 103rd birthday and Avis Quarrell received the perfect 100th birthday present, the birth of her first great, great grandchild the day before her milestone.
Warrnambool's most recognisable whale Wilma is making headlines again, 20 years after she last migrated to Logans Beach. The southern right whale has just had another calf in the Great Australian Bight and researchers are hoping to build her family tree with help from the public who used to photograph her. They say she is at least 44 years old.
Corangamite Shire's population is changing, just ask some of their latest Australian citizens.
Greg Best, editor, The Standard.
