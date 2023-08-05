The Standard

Jewel in region's events crown needs protection

August 6 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Can Premier Speedway retain its traditional date for the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic in 2025? Picture by Sean McKenna
Can Premier Speedway retain its traditional date for the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic in 2025? Picture by Sean McKenna

Dear valued subscriber,

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.