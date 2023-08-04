WARRNAMBOOL trainer Symon Wilde is looking for a forward showing from Vanguard and Tolemac in Sunday's Crisp Steeplechase at Sandown, if they are to run in this year's Grand National Steeplechase.
Wilde conceded Sunday's Crisp was a tough race but argued Vanguard and Tolemac must put in solid performances to warrant runs in the $400,000 Grand National Steeplechase at Ballarat on August 27.
"We'll see how Vanguard and Tolemac run in the Crisp before deciding on Grand National runs," Wilde told The Standard. "They both have to run well in the Crisp to warrant going around in the Grand National Steeplechase.
"I must admit I thought Tolemac would have run better than his fourth placing at his last run in the Thackeray Steeplechase. We've tinkered around with a couple of things in the hope he'll run better in the Crisp while Vanguard ran well in the Grand Annual and we've given him two flat runs to have him ready for the Crisp."
New Zealand-born jumps jockey Aaron Kuru, who has enjoyed much success for the Wilde stable, rides Tolemac while Irish jumps jockey Luke Dempsey has the sit on Vanguard.
Wilde accepted with Count Zero in the $300,000 Grand National Hurdle to be run on Sunday's big race program.
"I've got my fingers crossed the track will not be too wet for Count Zero," Wilde said. "I don't think he likes really heavy tracks. He's a handy stayer but he's more at home on dry tracks."
Aaron Purcell has runners in the Crisp Steeplechase and the Grand National Hurdle. His Crisp runner is Crosshill while Instigator runs in the Grand National Hurdle.
