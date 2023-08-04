TOP Warrnambool mare Queen Air resumes after a four month break at Flemington on Saturday.
Queen Air lines up against 12 rivals in a $130,000 restricted mares race (1410m) for trainer Lindsey Smith at the famous racecourse.
The lightly raced four-year-old swept into prominence with a third placing in the $1 million Group One VRC Oaks at Flemington in November last year.
Smith said Queen Air had trialled up well leading into her first run in this campaign.
"I've been happy with Queen Air's track work but it had been halted because of heavy training tracks," he told The Standard. "The wet June and early part of July put us behind with Queen Air but she is on track now."
Smith said he was pleased with Queen Air's track gallop at Casterton.
"She hit the line hard and pulled up well after that gallop," he said. "We've got no big plans for her going into the spring. She'll tell us which path to go down. Queen Air is still learning about racing. She's a work in progress. Undoubtedly, her best form is in races over more ground but I've got no doubt if she could put it altogether she could win a nice race in the spring."
Queen Air, who is a $9 chance in the early betting markets, will be ridden by Beau Mertens.
