An experienced leader and first-year Mermaid are determined to help their team advance to back-to-back Big V grand finals.
Molly McKinnon, 22, and Tyleah Barr, 17, will line up for the Warrnambool Mermaids in Saturday night's division one semi final against Bellarine at the Arc, with the winner earning an early grand final berth.
McKinnon, the Mermaids' championship-winning captain, is confident her squad has the ability to win back-to-back titles this year, with their top ranking earning them a double chance in finals.
"You play for this all year, you aim to be in finals and we finished in top spot to get the week off and rest a few bodies before the weekend," McKinnon told The Standard. "We go so deep into our bench... I think it's hard to scout our team because everyone comes off the bench and has a massive impact on the game.
"Everyone can score and play really good defence. I think we don't lose much, we're even across the board and our starting five has changed week-to-week."
Tyleah Barr, who joined the Mermaids this year, is excited for her first taste of Big V finals basketball.
The Portland-based basketballer has thrived in her maiden campaign, despite an ankle injury sidelining her for four games. Barr has averaged 17 minutes a game, eight points, two rebounds and a steal, and notched a season-high 23 points against Western Port in April.
"It's been a very good season, I learnt a lot and felt I've progressed as the season has gone on," she said. "I'm keen to play this weekend."
McKinnon can see the impact the likes of Barr and fellow Mermaids recruits Dakota Crichton and Elise Thurman have had on-and-off the court.
"They've brought heaps to the team, from all different aspects - scoring, defence - and they all play different positions," she said. "It's been really good to watch them. We've really gelled as a team towards the end of the season."
Barr has enjoyed plenty of support at home games from her home-town this year. She admitted she was both excited and nervous to experience her first taste of a finals atmosphere at the Arc.
"It'll be good to have all the support, it just makes the game so much more intense," she said.
McKinnon added the Arc's atmosphere was unlike any of their metro-based rivals, with fan support a major ingredient to their success over the years.
"If we can win this weekend, it brings so much to Warrnambool and Warrnambool basketball as a whole," she said.
McKinnon is expecting the Storm to pose a challenge on Saturday.
"They're a really talented team, they can shoot the three-ball really well," McKinnon said. "As long as we play good defence, finish under the basket and have good intensity throughout the whole game, hopefully we can come away with the win."
