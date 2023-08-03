At least 80 roles in the aged care and disability sector are on offer across the south-west.
Job seekers will have the chance to learn about the range of opportunities at information sessions next week.
The Ask That sessions will cover the range of roles on offer and the pathways the roles can lead to.
The session is a collaboration between Workforce Australia Local Jobs South Coast of Victoria and Human Services Skills Organisation (HSSO).
HSSO sourcing and attraction general manager Sue-Ellen Evans said there was a growing number of jobs on offer in both sectors.
"We have an ageing population and we also have an ageing workforce," Ms Evans said.
She said the ageing population was resulting in more roles in the care and support sectors.
At the same time, it meant more people were approaching retirement age and exiting the workforce, she said.
Ms Evans said the NDIS scheme also had a largely individualised approach to each client, which meant there was a growing need for support workers.
"Home care is also expanding because people want to stay at home longer," she said.
HSSO talent acquisition consultant Julie Bentley said people were often surprised about the range of opportunities on offer in the aged care and disability sectors.
"There's opportunities for everyone," Ms Bentley said.
She said often entry-level roles could lead to progression into other areas in the sector.
"There are pathways in these industries - they may start in an entry-level role but the sky's the limit," Ms Bentley said.
Ms Evans said research conducted as part of The Big Care Shift found that the care and support workforce was expanding at a rate of 24,000 extra jobs per year across Australia.
It showed that aged or disabled carer was the fastest growing occupation in 2016-2021.
HSSO chief executive officer Jodi Schmidt said attracting and retaining quality workers to meet increasing demand was the number one challenge facing the care and support sectors in Australia.
"The pandemic may have heightened demand for care but the overall trend towards more care, the so called "big care shift" has been gathering momentum for a decade and probably longer," The Big Care Shift report states.
"It is part driven by ageing but also by the establishment of the NDIS (to manage disability needs) and by a rising community awareness of the need to provide better levels of support to those in need."
Ask That events will be held next week in Portland on Wednesday, Warrnambool on Thursday and Hamilton on Friday.
You can book a spot for the session via eventbrite.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.