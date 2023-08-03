A man believed to be in his 50s has been taken to Warrnambool hospital after a single vehicle crash at Larralea on Thursday afternoon.
A State Emergency Services spokesman said the Lismore unit attended the incident on Camperdown-Lismore Road about 1.50pm on August 3.
"A vehicle had rolled into a paddock and onto its side, trapping the single occupant," he said.
The Country Fire Authority and Ambulance Victoria assisted the SES to safely extricate the driver from the vehicle about 2.10pm.
A CFA spokesman said four crews arrived about 1.35pm to one occupant trapped in a vehicle.
The incident was marked safe about an hour later.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said a man, believed to be in his 50s, was taken to Warrnambool hospital.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
