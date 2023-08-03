Accused man caught with $15k of meth says the drugs are for weekly use

A Warrnambool man caught with methamphetamine worth more than $15,000 says he's not a dealer and the drugs were his weekly stash.
Benjamin Carter, 38, of Jellie Court, was allegedly found in possession of 18 grams of methamphetamine among other illicit items at his home on Tuesday, August 1.
He faced Warrnambool Magistrates Court on August 3 charged with trafficking methamphetamine in a commercial quantity.
The court heard members of the Warrnambool police tasking team and uniform members raided the man's house at 12.15pm.
Mr Carter was observed in the bathroom standing over a sink and was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Police allege a tissue box located in the bathroom contained 18 grams of the drug ice.
A further search of the property uncovered more than $1200 cash, a small quantity of cannabis, prescription medication Suboxone and an extensive number of car keys and identity cards in different names, none of which were Mr Carter.
The card and keys, which are alleged to be stolen, were concealed in a sealed Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) pipe secreted behind a washing machine, the court heard.
At the time of the alleged offending Mr Carter was on bail charged with an attempted theft in June.
Mr Carter admitted to possessing the drugs but denied trafficking, stating the 18 grams was for personal use and would last him "about a week".
He said the cash was from a recent Centrelink payment.
During a bail application on Wednesday, lawyer Laura Buckby told the court her client was found eligible for the Court Integrated Services Program (CISP), which would allow the man to receive support for his drug habit in the community.
But the court heard the man last year breached a drug treatment order - the highest level of court-imposed support provided to drug users in the state.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Mr Carter's prospects for treatment were unlikely to be better under CISP than that of the drug court.
He said the man was facing significant drug trafficking allegations and refused bail.
Mr Carter was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on August 28.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
